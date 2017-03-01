New Trailer for Cate Shortland's 'Berlin Syndrome' with Teresa Palmer

"I wish I could stay…" The first official trailer for Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland's thriller Berlin Syndrome has arrived online. This film premiered at Sundance Film Festival this year in the World Competition section, and it's kind of a dramatic suspense-thriller about an Australian tourist visiting Berlin. She meets a guy and goes home with him, but wakes up and discovers she's trapped inside his apartment, and can't get out at all. It gets a bit crazy at that point, as she tries to figure out what's going. Max Riemelt stars, along with Teresa Palmerv. The cast includes Lucie Aron, and Matthias Habich. This is a very powerful trailer, I'm impressed. It's a good film, but a bit weird as you can see from the footage. Take a look.

Here's the first international trailer for Cate Shortland's Berlin Syndrome, direct from YouTube:

While holidaying in Berlin, Australian photojournalist, Clare meets Andi, a charismatic local man and there is an instant attraction between them. A night of passion ensues. But what initially appears to be the start of a romance suddenly takes an unexpected and sinister turn when Clare wakes the following morning to discover Andi has left for work and locked her in his apartment. An easy mistake to make, of course, except Andi has no intention of letting her go again. Berlin Syndrome is directed by Australian filmmaker Cate Shortland, of the films Somersault, Lore, and The Silence previously, as well as "The Secret Life of Us". This film first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Netflix + Vertigo Ent. will release Shortland's Berlin Syndrome in select theaters + streaming sometime later this year - in 2017.