Official Trailer for Satanic Possession Horror Tale 'The Devil's Candy'

"It's like it flowed through me. I don't remember painting this." IFC Midnight has unveiled the trailer for a horror film titled The Devil's Candy, a creepy satanic possession tale about a struggling painter who moves into a home in Texas. Ethan Embry stars as the father of a young family who is possessed by satanic forces, creating some freaky artwork. The cast includes Shiri Appleby, Kiara Glasco and Pruitt Taylor Vince. This is from the same filmmaker who made the cult horror hit The Loved Ones, and the film first premiered at festivals a few years ago. It looks intense, though I'm not sure why it took years to be released.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Sean Byrne's The Devil's Candy, originally from EW.com:

A struggling painter (Ethan Embry) is possessed by satanic forces after he and his young family move into their dream home in rural Texas, in this creepy haunted-house tale. The Devil's Candy is both written and directed by Tasmanian filmmaker Sean Byrne, of the horror film The Loved Ones and a number of short films previously. This first premiered in late 2015 at the Toronto Film Festival, Fantastic Fest, and Sitges Film Festival, before playing at other festivals throughout most of 2016. IFC Midnight is finally releasing Byrne's The Devil's Candy in select theaters + on VOD starting March 17th coming up. Anyone interested?