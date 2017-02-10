New Trailer for 'David Lynch: The Art Life' Doc on Lynch's Early Years

"Sickness. Corruption. Fear in the air. It was so good for me." Janus Films has debuted a new trailer for the documentary titled David Lynch: The Art Life, a look at the life and work of American director David Lynch. Lynch is beloved by critics & cinephiles for his films like Eraserhead, Blue Velvet, Lost Highway, Mulholland Dr. and Inland Empire. This doc premiered at the Venice and London Film Festivals last year, and should be arriving in theaters this spring. The film focuses mostly on his early years and many of the various inspirations and moments of his life that made him into the artist he is today. This looks fascinating and totally weird, which is just about right to tell the story of David Lynch. Check out the new footage below.

Here's the newest trailer (+ poster) for Jon Nguyen's doc David Lynch: The Art Life, direct from Vimeo:

David Lynch: The Art Life takes viewers on a journey with the iconic American director, back to his formative years in small-town Montana and the harder streets of Philadelphia. Dedicated to the director's youngest daughter, who was born in 2012 when work started on the documentary, Jon Nguyen's film is billed as a 'private memoir' which illuminates Lynch’s movies by looking back over his life. David Lynch: The Art Life is directed by newcomer Jon Nguyen, making his feature directorial debut. The documentary first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last fall, and also played at the London Film Festival and DOC NYC last year. David Lynch: The Art Life opens in theaters this March. Big fans of Lynch excited for this?