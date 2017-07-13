MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for Destin Cretton's 'The Glass Castle' Starring Brie Larson

by
July 13, 2017
Source: YouTube

The Glass Castle Trailer

"I can't let you cling to the side your whole life just ’cause you're scared." Lionsgate has released a second trailer for the film The Glass Castle, the latest feature from filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12). From the looks of it, this is going to be something very special. Brie Larson plays Jeannette Walls, a woman who grew up in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with an eccentric mother and alcoholic father. The full cast features Naomi Watts & Woody Harrelson (as her mother & father, respectively), Sarah Snook, Max Greenfield, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and others. This looks like it has such strong emotions and will be very powerful and heart-wrenching to watch. See below.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Destin Cretton's The Glass Castle, direct from YouTube:

The Glass Castle Poster

You can still watch the first official trailer for Cretton's The Glass Castle here, to see even more footage.

For more updates follow the film on Twitter @GlassCastleFilm or follow Destin on Twitter @destindaniel.

A girl named Jeannette (Brie Larson) comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who's an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children's imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty. The Glass Castle is written and directed by talented American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, of the films I Am Not a Hipster and Short Term 12 previously. This is based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls, adapted by Cretton and Andrew Lanham. Lionsgate will release The Glass Castle in theaters starting on August 11th this summer. See the first trailer. What do you think?

  • hepwa
    Wow it's like Into the Wild meets Captain Fantastic meets the role Brie played in that Amy Schumer movie meets zzźzzz.
  • Bo
    Even though I've professed my love for Naomi Watts' work over and over on this site, I'm just not buying her work here. The look of her character seems contrived as does Woody H. and his wig...as does their whole characters. Hate the title. Contrived and too obvious. Pity, but here you have it.
  • shiboleth
    First of all, that was a bad trailer, And secondly, I just realized Woody hasn't got any Oscar yet. I'm not saying he needs to get it for this, but it's a shame if you compare him in that respect to many others that did get it...
  • DAVIDPD
    Why is this trailer so much worse than the last one? I think is looks like a solid melodrama. I wouldn't see it in theaters, but will definitely watch it when it gets a home release.

