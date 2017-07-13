New Trailer for Destin Cretton's 'The Glass Castle' Starring Brie Larson

"I can't let you cling to the side your whole life just ’cause you're scared." Lionsgate has released a second trailer for the film The Glass Castle, the latest feature from filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12). From the looks of it, this is going to be something very special. Brie Larson plays Jeannette Walls, a woman who grew up in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with an eccentric mother and alcoholic father. The full cast features Naomi Watts & Woody Harrelson (as her mother & father, respectively), Sarah Snook, Max Greenfield, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and others. This looks like it has such strong emotions and will be very powerful and heart-wrenching to watch. See below.

Here's the second official trailer (+ poster) for Destin Cretton's The Glass Castle, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first official trailer for Cretton's The Glass Castle here, to see even more footage.

For more updates follow the film on Twitter @GlassCastleFilm or follow Destin on Twitter @destindaniel.

A girl named Jeannette (Brie Larson) comes of age in a dysfunctional family of nonconformist nomads with a mother who's an eccentric artist and an alcoholic father who would stir the children's imagination with hope as a distraction to their poverty. The Glass Castle is written and directed by talented American filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, of the films I Am Not a Hipster and Short Term 12 previously. This is based on the memoir by Jeannette Walls, adapted by Cretton and Andrew Lanham. Lionsgate will release The Glass Castle in theaters starting on August 11th this summer. See the first trailer. What do you think?