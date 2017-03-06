New Trailer for Finnish Film 'The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki'

"Could you box for the camera? Look cruel." Mubi has premiered an official US trailer for the Finnish film The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki, which critics have been raving about since it premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film won the Grand Jury prize in Un Certain Regard, and went on to play at a bunch of other film festivals. Jarkko Lahti stars as Olli Mäki, and the film tells the true story of the famous Finnish boxer who fought American featherweight world champion Davey Moore for the 1962 title. This was shot entirely on 16mm black & white film, which looks great. The full cast includes Oona Airola as his love interest Raija, plus Eero Milonoff, Joanna Haartti, Pia Andersson, and the real Olli Mäki in a cameo role. I've heard nothing but superb things about this, and I can't wait to see it myself.

New US trailer (+ poster) for Juho Kuosmanen's The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki, on Vimeo:

As fiercely talented as he is modest, Finnish boxer Olli Mäki is swept into national stardom as he trains for a once-in-a-lifetime fight against the World Featherweight Champion. There's only one problem: he's just fallen in love. The true story of Olli Mäki, the famous Finnish boxer who had a shot at the 1962 World Featherweight title. The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki is directed by young Finnish filmmaker Juho Kuosmanen, of The Painting Sellers previously and a number of short films. The screenplay is written by Mikko Myllylahti and Juho Kuosmanen. The first premiered at the 2016 Cannes Film Festival last summer, where it won the top prize in the Un Certain Regard category. Mubi will release The Happiest Day in the Life of Olli Mäki in select US theaters starting April 21st later this spring. Keep your eye out for this film.