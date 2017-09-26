New Trailer for Indie Comedy 'Swing Away' Starring Shannon Elizabeth

"See the shot in your head, take a deep breath, and swing away…" Freestyle Media has revealed the new trailer for indie comedy Swing Away, about a professional golfer who decides to go home to Greece to get away from all the public attention. Shannon Elizabeth stars as Zoe Papadopoulos, who heads back to her grandparents' village in Greece where she ends up mentoring a 10-year-old girl who wants to be the next golf sensation. Also starring John O'Hurley, Karl Theobald, Manos Gavras, Renos Haralambidis, Alexandros Mylonas, and Viktoria Miller as Stella. This looks like one of those super-duper-charming, uplifting films in a "foreign country" where you get a taste of life abroad. It looks fun, and also very cheesy.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Michael A. Nickles' Swing Away, direct from YouTube:

Following a meltdown that leads to a suspension, professional golfer Zoe Papadopoulos travels to her grandparents' village in Greece to escape the harsh spotlight of the international sports world. Between baking bread and eating baklava, she meets and mentors a ten-year-old girl who is determined - against all odds - to become the next golf sensation. Along the way, Zoe rediscovers her Greek heritage, her love of the game, and the hidden strength within herself as she inspires the townspeople in an epic showdown against a greedy American developer. Swing Away is directed by American filmmaker Michael A. Nickles, of Desert Winds, Do You Wanna Dance?, This Is Not a Film, XII, Just Peck, and Playback previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Robert Lingas and Julia Wall; based on a story by George Elias Stephanopoulos & Paul Robert Lingas. This premiered at the Bentonville Film Festival last year. Freestyle Media will release Swing Away in select theaters starting on October 13th this fall. Is anyone interested?