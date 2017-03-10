New Trailer for Indie Drama 'Buster's Mal Heart' Starring Rami Malek

"Your version is coming." A new trailer has debuted for a film titled Buster's Mal Heart, which premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year (we featured a festival teaser for this last year). Directed by Sarah Adina Smith, the film stars Rami Malek as a "troubled man on the run from fate" who suffers from a recurring dream. In the dream he's haunted by being lost at sea only to discover that the dream is real: He is one man in two bodies. The cast includes DJ Squalls, Kate Lyn Sheil, Lin Shaye, Toby Huss, Mark Kelly and Teresa Yenque. This sounds very intriguing, and it looks like it might be good, I'm definitely curious. I love the music in this trailer - odd but it works. Plus it's always nice to see Malek in more films. Check it out.

Here's the newest trailer (+ poster) for Sarah Adina Smith's Buster's Mal Heart, from YouTube (via TFS):

Rami Malek stars in Buster's Mal Heart as Jonah, a troubled man on the run from fate. Malek exposes the depths of Jonah's soul in this smart thriller, peppered with dark humor and laden with interlocking mystery. From the bold cinematic mind of Sarah Adina Smith, Buster's Mal Heart is a visceral mind bender that will provoke discussion long after it turns your world upside down. Buster's Mal Heart is both written and directed by young American filmmaker Sarah Adina Smith, making her second feature after The Midnight Swim and a few shorts previously. The film first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Well Go USA will release Buster's Mal Heart in select theaters starting April 28th this spring. Curious?