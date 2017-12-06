New Trailer for Indie Lo-Fi Discovery 'Everything Beautiful Is Far Away'

"I'm here to find the great lake of fresh water, and you seem to know a lot about the desert, so…" The Orchard has unveiled an official trailer for an indie gem titled Everything Beautiful Is Far Away, a quirky little lo-fi, sci-fi film about a man and a woman wandering around in a desert. From directors Pete Ohs & Andrea Sisson, this intriguing film is a metaphor for life and relationships, similar (thematically) to Swiss Army Man. I caught this film at the American Film Festival in Poland and it totally won me over (read my full review here). Joseph Cross stars, along with Julia Garner, featuring an appearance by C.S. Lee. It's very hard to describe this film, and even harder to convince anyone to watch it, so hopefully this trailer will get a few of you interested. It's a charming indie discovery that you'll be glad you took the time to enjoy.

New trailer (+ poster) for Pete Ohs & Andrea Sisson's Everything Beautiful Is Far Away, on YouTube:

On an isolated desert planet, a man (Joseph Cross) who is looking for parts to fix his robotic companion teams up with a young woman (Julia Garner) who is searching for a mythic lake. Everything Beautiful Is Far Away is co-directed by filmmakers Pete Ohs & Andrea Sisson, both making their feature debut after a documentary and a short film previously. The screenplay is written by Pete Ohs. This first premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival, and also played at a few other film festivals including the American Film Festival in Poland (read our review). The Orchard already released Everything Beautiful Is Far Away direct to VOD starting on December 5th this week - it is available to watch now if you're interested. What do you think?