New Trailer for Indonesian Action Film 'Headshot' Starring Iko Uwais

"I died once. I won't die again." Vertical Entertainment has debuted a kick ass new action-packed trailer for the Indonesian action film Headshot, starring Iko Uwais from The Raid movies, directed by the guys who made that totally crazy "Safe Haven" segment of V/H/S 2. We initially featured a trailer for this film last year just before it premiered at the Toronto Film Festival, but this new one is much better and makes this movie look like a must see. Uwais plays a guy who wakes up without any memory, only to sudden remember everything and go after the gangsters who took the love of his life. The cast includes Julie Estelle, Sunny Pang, Very Tri Yulisman and others. This looks totally awesome, I'm so ready to give this film a shot. Enjoy.

Here's the newest trailer for Kimo Stamboel & Timo Tjahjanto's Headshot, via The Playlist's Facebook:

'Headshot' — Trailer 'Headshot' — Trailer Posted by The Playlist on Wednesday, February 1, 2017

You can still watch the first official trailer for Headshot here, to see even more footage from this movie.

Uwais plays a young man who washes ashore, an amnesiac with a serious head injury whose past comes back to haunt him shortly after being nursed back to health by a young doctor. Violence ensues. Sweet, sweet violence. Headshot is co-directed by Indonesian filmmakers who are known as "The Mo Brothers", specifically Kimo Stamboel & Timo Tjahjanto, of the films Killers, Macabre, Dara, as well as the "Safe Haven" segment of V/H/S 2 previously. The screenplay is by Timo Tjahjanto. This film first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year in the Midnight Madness category. It already opened in Indonesia last July. Vertical will release Headshot in select theaters + on VOD starting March 3rd this winter. You down?