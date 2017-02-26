New Trailer for Pixar's 'Cars 3' Introduces a 'New Generation' of Racers

"The next generation is coming. They're better, stronger…" Disney-Pixar have unveiled a new TV spot on Oscar Sunday for their upcoming sequel, Cars 3, which is actually looking better than expected. This trailer focuses on the "new generation" of high-tech racers that take out Lightning, though as learned previously, he makes a comeback. The other recent trailer for Cars 3 shows more of the story in the film, but this trailer is still a good setup. It gets especially gnarly during Lightning's crash scene, once again. Owen Wilson returns as McQueen, with a voice cast including Armie Hammer, Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Katherine Helmond, and Paul Dooley. Even though we've seen most of this before, check out this new trailer anyway. The music in this is awesome, almost trying to pitch it like a Tron Legacy nod. Watch below.

Here's the newest official trailer (+international poster) for Pixar's Cars 3, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Pixar's Cars 3 here, as well as the second official trailer here.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage! Pixar's Cars 3 is directed by newcomer Brian Fee, a storyboard artist and animator (for Pixar) making his directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Daniel Gerson. Disney will release Pixar's Cars 3 in theaters everywhere starting on June 16th, 2017 this summer. How's it look now?