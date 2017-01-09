Newest Trailer for Pixar's 'Cars 3' Reveals Lightning's Comeback Story

It’s not over until Lightning strikes. Disney-Pixar have revealed a new 90-second sneak preview trailer for Cars 3, the latest sequel from Pixar arriving in theaters this summer. We've already seen one attention-grabbing trailer and an intro to the villains, but this trailer finally show part of the story. Lightning has to figure out how to make a big comeback after a disastrous crash, along with new high tech race cars making him obsolete. Owen Wilson returns as McQueen, with a voice cast including Armie Hammer, Bonnie Hunt, Tony Shalhoub, Katherine Helmond, and Paul Dooley. I have to say it - this looks damn good, I'm seriously looking forward to this. Might be better than we're all expecting. "I'm coming for you, Storm."

Here's the newest "sneak preview" trailer for Pixar's Cars 3, direct from Pixar's YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Pixar's Cars 3 here, to see some other footage from this sequel.

Blindsided by a new generation of blazing-fast racers, the legendary Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) is suddenly pushed out of the sport he loves. To get back in the game, he will need the help of an eager young race technician with her own plan to win, inspiration from the late Fabulous Hudson Hornet, and a few unexpected turns. Proving that #95 isn't through yet will test the heart of a champion on Piston Cup Racing's biggest stage! Pixar's Cars 3 is directed by newcomer Brian Fee, a storyboard artist and animator (for Pixar) making his directorial debut. The screenplay is written by Daniel Gerson. Disney will release Pixar's Cars 3 in theaters everywhere starting on June 16th, 2017 this summer. How's it look now?