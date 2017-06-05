New Trailer for Political Thriller 'The Confessions' with Connie Nielsen

"You're the only one who can disrupt their plans." October Coast has debuted a new trailer for an Italian political thriller titled The Confessions, from Italian director Roberto Andò. Described as a "refreshing suspense thriller", the story is set during a G8 meeting being held at a luxury hotel on the German coast. One of the guests is a mysterious Italian monk, invited by Daniel Rochè, the director of the International Monetary Fund. He wants the monk to receive his confession, that night, in secret. The next morning, Rochè is found dead, and off we go. Toni Servillo stars along with Connie Nielsen, Daniel Auteuil, Lambert Wilson, Pierfrancesco Favino, Moritz Bleibtreu, Johan Heldenbergh, Richard Sammel, Togo Igawa, and Marie-Josée Croze. This film looks like a heavy political thriller, might be worth watching.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Roberto Andò's The Confessions, direct from YouTube:

A G8 meeting is being held at a luxury hotel on the German coast. The world's most powerful economists are gathered to enact important provisions that will deeply influence the world economy. One of the guests is a mysterious Italian monk, invited by Daniel Rochè, the director of the International Monetary Fund. He wants the monk to receive his confession, that night, in secret. The next morning, Rochè is found dead… The Confessions, or Le Confessioni in Italian, is directed by veteran Italian filmmaker Roberto Andò, of the films The Prince's Manuscript, Strange Crime, Secret Journey, and Long Live Freedom previously. This first premiered at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival last year, and already opened in Italy the summer of 2016. October Coast will release The Confessions in select US theaters starting on July 7th this summer. Anyone?