New Trailer for Possessed Doll Horror Prequel 'Annabelle: Creation'

"Nothing can prepare you for the next chapter…" Warner Bros has revealed a brand new trailer for the horror prequel now called Annabelle: Creation, the next in the Annabelle series, which itself is a spin-off from The Conjuring horror movies. This was originally titled just Annabelle 2 when the first teaser trailer debuted last year, but it has been renamed Annabelle: Creation. Starring Talitha Bateman, Stephanie Sigman, Miranda Otto, Anthony LaPaglia, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard, Grace Fulton and Alicia Vela-Bailey as Evil Mrs. Mullins. This one is about a dollmaker and his wife who welcome a nun and several girls from an orphanage into their home, where the evil Annabelle lurks. Dolls are so so creepy.

Here's the second trailer (+ poster) for David F. Sandberg's Annabelle: Creation, direct from YouTube:

The sequel centers on a dollmaker and his wife, whose daughter tragically died twenty years earlier, as they decide to open their home to a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage; the dollmaker's possessed creation Annabelle sets her sights on the children and turns their shelter into a storm of horror, but how will they escape from the terror? Annabelle: Creation is directed by Swedish horror filmmaker David F. Sandberg, who made his feature debut with the horror film Lights Out (based on his own short) last year. He's also known for his collective no-budget horror shorts. The screenplay is by Gary Dauberman. Warner Bros will release Annabelle: Creation in theaters starting August 11th later this summer. Curious?