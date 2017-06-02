New Trailer for Restored Re-Release of Clint Eastwood's 'Unforgiven'

"We all have it coming, kid." Any big fans of this film out there? Clint Eastwood's Best Picture-winning classic western Unforgiven is being re-released with a brand new, restored 4K print. Eastwood was just at the Cannes Film Festival last month, presenting the restored version of film in the Cannes Classics section and talking at a masterclass seminar during the festival. Unforgiven "summarizes everything I feel about the Western,” director/star Clint Eastwood told the LA Times. The film features Eastwood as Bill Munny, with Morgan Freeman, Gene Hackman, Richard Harris, Jaimz Woolvett, Saul Rubinek, Frances Fisher, Anna Levine, David Mucci, and Rob Campbell. It was first released in 1992. Hopefully this 4K version will end up in US theaters after first playing in France this summer. Watch the official trailer below.

Here's the French trailer (+ poster) for the re-release of Clint Eastwood's Unforgiven, from YouTube:

Retired Old West gunslinger William Munny reluctantly takes on one last job, with the help of his old partner and a young man. Unforgiven is a "modern classic" western directed by Clint Eastwood (of The Outlaw Josey Wales, Bronco Billy, Sudden Impact, Pale Rider, Heartbreak Ridge, White Hunter Black Heart, The Rookie), starring Clint Eastwood. It was first released in the late summer of 1992. The film won four Academy Award, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role (given to Gene Hackman as Little Bill Daggett). The new 4K restoration first premiered at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival in the Cannes Classics section. It opens in France starting June 21st this summer, but has no US re-release date set yet. Stay tuned for updates. Who wants to go see this classic film in theaters?