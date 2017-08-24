New Trailer for Restored Re-Release of James Ivory's 'Heat and Dust'

"If it gets too boring, I'll run away." Cohen Media Group has debuted an official trailer for the upcoming re-release of the classic romantic adventure Heat and Dust, directed by James Ivory, that was originally released in 1983. Set in India in the 1920s, the story looks back at the life of an English woman named Olivia who becomes fascinated by India and enamored by the local ruler, a nawab who combines British distinction with Indian pomp and ruthlessness. The film's international cast stars Greta Scacchi, Shashi Kapoor, Julie Christie, Christopher Cazenove, Julian Glover, Susan Fleetwood, Patrick Godfrey, and Jennifer Kendal. This is a brand new, 4K restoration meaning it will look and sound better than ever. I have not seen this film myself, but I have heard it's certainly worth watching. For now, check out the trailer.

Here's the new re-release trailer (+ poster) for James Ivory's Heat and Dust, in high def from Apple:

A new 4K restoration of this classic film. Cross-cutting between two generations, James Ivory’s sprawling epic of self-discovery is also a lush evocation of the prismatic and sensuous beauty of India. As she searches for answers to the mystery surrounding a long-ago affair between her aunt Olivia (Greta Scacchi) and an Indian prince (Shashi Kapoor), Anne (Julie Christie) becomes immersed in the local culture, the pull of the past simultaneously leading her into a clearer view of her own future. Heat and Dust was directed by American filmmaker James Ivory, and was first released in 1983. Adapted by Ruth Prawer Jhabvala from her own novel. The film earned the Merchant Ivory team 9 BAFTA nominations and a Palme d'Or nomination at Cannes for director James Ivory. Cohen Media Group will re-release this new 4K restoration of Heat and Dust in select theaters starting September 1st. Anyone planning to see this film?