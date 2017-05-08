New Trailer for Stephen King's 'It' Movie Focuses on the Group of Kids

"When you're alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don't even know they're getting closer until it's too late." Warner Bros has unleashed a chilling new TV trailer for director Andrés Muschietti's fresh cinematic adaptation of Stephen King's It, the creepy horror story about the evil clown. They finally show his face! I am digging the marketing for this movie so far. The dynamic with the kids feels authentic, like a mash-up of Stranger Things and Super 8, but with a very creepy clown dude haunting them. This new version of It stars Bill Skarsgård as the villain, Pennywise. Also featuring Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Nicholas Hamilton. This is looking way better than I expected so far, it's now one of my most anticipated.

Here's the newest TV trailer (second trailer) for Andrés Muschietti's It, originally aired on MTV:

Don’t turn off the lights during this brand new clip from IT Movie exclusively from the #MTVAwards, airing right now! Posted by MTV on Sunday, May 7, 2017

You can still watch the first official trailer for Muschietti's It here, for even more footage from this.

When children begin to disappear in the town of Derry, Maine, a group of young kids are faced with their biggest fears when they square off against an evil clown named Pennywise, whose history of murder and violence dates back for centuries. It is directed by Argentinian filmmaker Andrés Muschietti, who made his feature directorial debut with the horror feature Mamá. His short originally got the attention of Guillermo del Toro. The It screenplay is written by Gary Dauberman & Chase Palmer & Cary Fukunaga; adapted from Stephen King's horror novel of the same name, first published 1986. Warner Bros will release Muschietti's It in theaters everywhere starting September 8th this fall. Your thoughts? How does it look?