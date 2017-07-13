MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for That Controversial Bruce Lee Film 'Birth of the Dragon'

by
July 13, 2017
Birth of the Dragon Trailer

"Sooner or later, gunna have to fight him." BH Tilt has just unveiled a brand new trailer for Birth of the Dragon, a fictional feature based on the true story of the legendary Bruce Lee. This film is controversial because it's not an accurate depiction of the events or the history of Bruce Lee, and features a white main character despite focusing on Lee. Starring Philip Ng as a cocky, young Bruce Lee living in San Francisco training and teaching his kung fu skills. He is confronted by a legendary Shaolin monk named Wong Jack Man, played by Yu Xia, who is upset that he is sullying the art and spirituality of kung fu. The main white guy is played by Billy Magnussen, with a cast including Jin Xing, Jingjing Qu, and Simon Yin. The publicity is keen to point out that this is a brand new cut of the film, not the version shown at TIFF last year.

Here's the first full, official trailer for George Nolfi's Birth of the Dragon, direct from YouTube:

You can still see the first promo trailer for Birth of the Dragon here, for a different take on this film.

Young, up-and-coming martial artist, Bruce Lee, challenges legendary kung fu master Wong Jack Man to a no-holds-barred fight in Northern California. Set against the backdrop of San Francisco’s Chinatown, this cross-cultural film chronicles Bruce Lee’s emergence as a martial-arts superstar after his legendary secret showdown with fellow martial artist Wong Jack Man. Birth of the Dragon is directed by American writer-turned-filmmaker George Nolfi, director of The Adjustment Bureau, and writer of Ocean's Twelve, The Sentinel, The Bourne Ultimatum and the TV show "Allegiance" previously. The screenplay is written by Christopher Wilkinson & Stephen J. Rivele. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. BH Tilt will release Birth of the Dragon in select theaters starting August 25th. So who still wants to see this?

  • DAVIDPD
    The White must have been cut out or they are doing a great job at making Lee look like the star of the film.
  • shiboleth
    Well, Bruce Lee is something a lot of people had in their imagination through films and popular culture, but this looks like a very poor take on that idea ...

FACEBOOK + LINKS