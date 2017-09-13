New Trailer for 'The Foreigner' with Jackie Chan is a Long Action Scene

Don't mess with Jackie Chan. STX Entertainment has unveiled a new trailer, which is just one action scene, for the film The Foreigner, starring Jackie Chan in a serious role as a man who goes for revenge when the police do nothing. This scene was teased in the first trailer, but now we get to see it play out entirely as Chan is hunted by a group of mercenaries. This is Martin Campbell's latest film, director of GoldenEye, Casino Royale, Edge of Darkness; adapted from a book called "The Chinaman". He plays a father who tries to get revenge when his daughter is killed in an IRA bombing, leading him right up to the politicians. It also stars Pierce Brosnan, Charlie Murphy, Katie Leung, Simon Kunz, Rory Fleck Byrne, Stephen Hogan, Pippa Bennett-Warner, and Dermot Crowley. This looks so much better than Bleeding Steel.

The IRA took his family. The police looked the other way. Now he must get revenge. "It was important for me to do a role that was more serious, with a lot of emotion," Jackie Chan told USA Today. "To prepare, I imagined what it would be like to be the father dealing with that situation." The Foreigner is directed by New Zealand filmmaker Martin Campbell, of Criminal Law, Defenseless, No Escape, GoldenEye, The Mask of Zorro, Vertical Limit, Beyond Borders, Casino Royale, Edge of Darkness, and Green Lantern previously. The screenplay is written by David Marconi; adapted from Stephen Leather's 1992 novel "The Chinaman". STX Entertainment will release The Foreigner in theaters starting October 13th later this fall.