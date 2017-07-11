New Trailer for Trippy Los Angeles Film 'Kuso' Directed by Flying Lotus

"I survived, and I can barely believe it." Shudder has debuted a new trailer for the trippy new film made by musician Flying Lotus, making his feature directorial debut. Kuso is about a few events that occur after an earthquake destroys Los Angeles. The story is told through various discarded televisions and a number of quirky characters still left alive. It's described as having hallucinations that are "half-Cronenberg, half-Ren & Stimpy", though even that may not properly sum up the film. I heard nothing but weird things about this, as it premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and seems to be an acquired taste, definitely not for everyone. The cast includes Hannibal Buress, Anders Holm, Tim Heidecker, as well as funk legend George Clinton, among others. It's a good trailer with all the crazy quotes, but I don't think I'll be seeing this film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Flying Lotus' film Kuso, direct from Shudder's YouTube:

Broadcasting through a makeshift network of discarded televisions, KUSO depicts the aftermath of Los Angeles’s worst earthquake nightmare. Viewers travel between screens and aftershocks into the twisted lives of the survived, experiencing a hallucination that is half-Cronenberg, half-Ren & Stimpy. Kuso is directed by the musician known as Flying Lotus, whose real name is Steven Ellison, originally from Los Angeles. This is his first feature film after working as a composer and songwriter. The screenplay is written by Flying Lotus and David Firth. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this yera, and also played at the Imagine Film Festival in the Netherlands. Shudder will release Flying Lotus' Kuso in select theaters + on VOD (Shudder exclusively) starting on July 21st later this month. What do you make of this?