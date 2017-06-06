New Trailer for a Re-Release of Dustin Hoffman Classic 'The Graduate'

"This is Benjamin. He's a little worried about his future." Studiocanal in the UK has debuted a new trailer for the upcoming re-released of Mike Nichols' classic The Graduate, starring Dustin Hoffman in one of his early breakout roles. The film, first released in America in 1967, is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a re-release in the UK at the BFI Southbank in London as part of its Dustin Hoffman season of screenings. The Criterion Collection already made their own fresh new version (on Blu-ray!) from the 35mm negatives, and those same negatives have been used for this brand new 4K DCP. The film also stars Anne Bancroft, Katharine Ross, William Daniels, Murray Hamilton, and Elizabeth Wilson. This film had a huge impact on Hollywood in the late 1960s, and is still considered a true classic by many movie lovers. Have fun.

Here's the new trailer for the UK re-release of Mike Nichols' The Graduate, direct from The Independent:

Benjamin Braddock (Dustin Hoffman) has just finished college and is already lost in a sea of confusion as he wonders what to do with his life. He returns to his parents' luxurious Beverly Hills home, where he idles away the summer floating in the pool and brooding in silence. He is rescued from the boredom when he is seduced into a clandestine affair with a married friend of his parents, Mrs Robinson (Anne Bancroft). That liaison is soon complicated by Benjamin’s infatuation with her college-age daughter Elaine (Katharine Ross). The Graduate was directed by Mike Nichols, and was first released in the US in December of 1967. Criterion Collection also released a brand new version of the film on Blu-ray last year. The Graduate opens in UK cinemas this month for two weeks at BFI Southbank in London as part of its Dustin Hoffman season.