New Trailer for Woody Harrelson's 'Wilson', Premiering at Sundance

"I'm just lucky I figured it out a long time ago: life is lonely, and miserable." Fox Searchlight has revealed a second official trailer for the indie comedy Wilson, starring Woody Harrelson as the character Wilson, from the director of The Skeleton Twins. This is premiering at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival next week. Harrelson plays a "lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged man reunites with his estranged wife and meets his teenage daughter for the first time." The cast includes Laura Dern (who looks awesome), Judy Greer, Cheryl Hines, Shaun Brown, David Warshofsky and Isabella Amara. This looks fun, and oddly charming at the same time, and I'm looking forward to checking it out at Sundance soon. Enjoy.

Here's the new green band (see the red band) trailer for Craig Johnson's Wilson, direct from YouTube:

Woody Harrelson stars as Wilson, a lonely, neurotic and hilariously honest middle-aged misanthrope who reunites with his estranged wife (Laura Dern) and gets a shot at happiness when he learns he has a teenage daughter (Isabella Amara) he has never met. In his uniquely outrageous and slightly twisted way, he sets out to connect with her. Wilson is directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Craig Johnson, of the indie films The Skeleton Twins (an outstanding gem) and True Adolescents previously. The screenplay is written by Daniel Clowes, based on his own graphic novel of the same name (can buy it on Amazon here). Fox Searchlight will open Wilson in theaters starting March 24th, 2017 this spring. Planning to see this?