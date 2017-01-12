New TV Spot for 'John Wick: Chapter 2' + Symphony of Violence Video

"You stabbed the Devil in the back." Lionsgate has revealed a new TV spot for action sequel John Wick: Chapter 2, arriving in theaters in a month. Keanu Reeves returns as the legendary unkillable assassin John Wick, who has to fight off countless more foes in Rome after taking out the Russian mobsters in the original. Featuring Ian McShane as Winston, with Ruby Rose, Bridget Moynahan, Peter Stormare, John Leguizamo, Thomas Sadoski, David Patrick Kelly, Common, Lance Reddick returning as Charon, and Laurence Fishburne. This new TV spot is awesome, and they've also released a "symphony of violence" supercut containing mostly footage from the first movie, but it's still quite fun to watch. Enjoy.

Here's the newest TV spot Chad Stahelski's John Wick: Chapter 2, direct from Lionsgate's YouTube:

And here's the "Symphony of Violence" supercut promo for John Wick: Chapter 2, also from YouTube:

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for John Wick: Chapter 2 here, and the full-length trailer here.

In this next chapter following the 2014 hit, legendary hitman John Wick is forced back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. John Wick: Chapter Two is directed by stunt coordinator-turned-filmmaker Chad Stahelski, who co-directed the first John Wick and has an extensive background in fight choreography and stunts. The screenplay is written by Derek Kolstad (One in the Chamber, John Wick). Lionsgate will open John Wick: Chapter Two in theaters everywhere starting February 10th, 2017 coming up soon. Can't wait to see this.