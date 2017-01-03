New TV Spots for Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' with Emma Watson

"What if she is the one? The one who break the spell!" Disney has debuted a few new TV spots for their new live-action Beauty and the Beast movie, arriving in theaters this spring. Emma Watson stars as Belle, with Dan Stevens playing the Beast, retelling the charming love story between these two. We've already seen at least one full-length trailer, but these new TV spots reveal even more footage from Disney's latest live-action version of one of their classic animated movies. The full cast includes Luke Evans as Gaston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza and Josh Gad as Le Fou. This looks like it's going to be amusing and entertaining, and it will definitely draw big crowds to theaters.

Here's the newest TV spots for Bill Condon's Beauty and the Beast, direct from YouTube (via SlashFilm):

You can still watch the first teaser trailer for Beauty and the Beast here, and the first full-length trailer here.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is a live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. Beauty and the Beast is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within. Beauty and the Beast is directed by filmmaker Bill Condon, of Kinsey, Dreamgirls, Breaking Dawn - Part 1 & 2, The Fifth Estate and Mr. Holmes previously. Disney will release the new film in theaters everywhere on March 17th, 2017.