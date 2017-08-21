New UK Trailer for George Clooney's 'Suburbicon' Starring Matt Damon

"Right now your path looks pretty bleak." Entertainment One in the UK has debuted an official UK trailer for Suburbicon, a new dark comedy written and directed by George Clooney. This film is premiering at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals in just a few weeks, so expect to hear lots of buzz. Set in 1959 in a "peaceful, idyllic suburban community" that is rattled by a home invasion, a death starts to reveal the town's "dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence". Starring Matt Damon, Julianne Moore, Noah Jupe, Megan Ferguson, Jack Conley, and Oscar Isaac. This looks so damn good, I'm already sold and already ready to just watch and laugh and enjoy it. This is a good trailer but it spoils the amusing reveal at the end with Damon riding away, oh well, no worries. "Welcome to Suburbicon! A town of wonder and excitement."

Here's the official UK trailer (+ UK poster) for George Clooney's Suburbicon, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the first official US trailer for Clooney's Suburbicon here, to see even more footage.

Suburbicon is a peaceful, idyllic suburban community with affordable homes and manicured lawns…the perfect place to raise a family, and in the summer of 1959, the Lodge family is doing just that. But the tranquil surface masks a disturbing reality, as husband and father Gardner Lodge (Matt Damon) must navigate the town’s dark underbelly of betrayal, deceit, and violence. This is a tale of very flawed people making very bad choices. This is Suburbicon. Suburbicon is directed by acclaimed actor-filmmaker George Clooney, who previously directed the films Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Good Night and Good Luck, Leatherheads, The Ides of March, and The Monuments Men. The screenplay is written by George Clooney, Joel & Ethan Coen, and Grant Heslov. The film will premiere at the Venice and Toronto Film Festivals this fall. Paramount will release Suburbicon in select theaters starting October 27th this fall. First impression?