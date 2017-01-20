New UK Trailer for James Gray's Adventure Thriller 'The Lost City of Z'

A new UK trailer for James Gray's latest film, an adaptation of David Grann's book, titled The Lost City of Z, has debuted. The film tells a thrilling adventure story of explorers who travel into the Amazon to find a mysterious lost civilization. Starring Charlie Hunnam as legendary British explorer Col. Percy Fawcett, along with Tom Holland as Jack Fawcett and Sienna Miller as Nina Fawcett. The cast includes Robert Pattinson, Angus Macfadyen, Daniel Huttlestone, Edward Ashley and Johann Myers. This trailer is timed with the announcement that The Lost City of Z will also be playing at the Berlin Film Festival in February, after first premiering at the New York Film Festival last fall. The cinematography in this looks gorgeous, and the film had some great buzz coming out of NYFF. I'm really looking forward to seeing this.

Here's the new official UK trailer for James Gray's The Lost City of Z, direct from YouTube:

In 1925, Fawcett ventured into the Amazon to find an ancient civilization, hoping to make one of the most important discoveries in history. For centuries Europeans believed the world's largest jungle concealed the glittering kingdom of El Dorado. Thousands had died looking for it, leaving many scientists convinced that the Amazon was truly inimical to humans. But Fawcett, whose daring expeditions inspired Conan Doyle's The Lost World, had spent years building his scientific case. Captivating the imagination of millions round the globe, Fawcett embarked with his son, determined to prove that this ancient civilization--which he dubbed Z--existed. Then his expedition vanished. The Lost City of Z is both written and directed by British filmmaker James Gray, of Little Odessa, We Own the Night, Two Lovers and The Immigrant previously. Adapted from David Grann's book. It first premiered at the 2016 New York Film Festival. Amazon Studios opens The Lost City of Z in select theaters starting April 14th, 2017 this spring.