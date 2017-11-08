New US Teaser Trailer for Aardman's Stop-Motion Movie 'Early Man'

"The age of stone is over!" Summit Entertainment, StudioCanal, Aardman Animations and The British Film Institute present the first US teaser trailer for Aardman's new stop-motion animated movie Early Man, telling the story of how an early cave man and his friend, a wild boar named Hognob, unites his tribe against the mighty Bronze Age in a battle to beat them at their own game. This "teaser" is very similar to the full international trailer for Early Man, which will open in the UK before it arrives in US theaters. The primary voice cast features Tom Hiddleston, Eddie Redmayne and Maisie Williams. I'm always happy to see footage from a new Aardman movie, and this one looks as goofy yet still wildly amusing as they come. Enjoy.

Here's the official US teaser trailer (+ new poster) for Nick Park's Early Man, direct from YouTube:

Set at the dawn of time, when dinosaurs and woolly mammoths roamed the earth, Early Man tells the story of how one plucky caveman unites his tribe against a mighty enemy and saves the day! Aardman's Early Man is directed by veteran Aardman filmmaker Nick Park, of many old Wallace & Gromit movies previously, as well as Chicken Run, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and A Matter of Loaf and Death. The screenplay is written by Mark Burton, James Higginson and John O'Farrell. StudioCanal will release Early Man in theaters in America starting February 16th, 2018 this winter. For more, follow @earlymanmovie.