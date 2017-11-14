Official US Trailer for Aki Kaurismäki's 'Film 'The Other Side of Hope'

"Kale has a very sad story." Janus Films has launched a brand new US trailer for the upcoming stateside release of Aki Kaurismäki's latest indie gem film, the highly acclaimed The Other Side of Hope. Set in Helsinki, Finland, this film tells the story of two struggling men whose lives intersect in the middle of the city. One story follows a young refugee from Syria who sneaks into Helsinki, the other follows a traveling salesman who buys a small, unprofitable restaurant. The ensemble cast features Sherwan Haji, Sakari Kuosmanen, Janne Hyytiäinen, Ilkka Koivula, Nuppu Koivu, Simon Hussein Al-Bazoon, and Niroz Haji. This has played at festivals all over the world, and is regarded as one of the best international films this year. It's quite a quirky, funky trailer that really captures how unique and intelligent this film is.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Aki Kaurismäki's The Other Side of Hope, from YouTube:

You can still watch the first international trailer for The Other Side of Hope here, to see more from this.

The film consists of two stories that by chance intersect. The first one is about Khaled, a young Syrian refugee who has lost virtually all of his family. Almost by accident, he drifts to Helsinki as a stowaway passenger on a collier ship to seek asylum without great hopes for his future life. Wikström, the other protagonist, is a travelling salesman of about fifty. In the beginning of the film he leaves his alcoholic wife and his profession and turns momentarily into a poker shark. With the small amount of money he thus gains he then buys an unprofitable restaurant at the far end of an inner court along a back street in Helsinki. The Other Side of Hope is written and directed by acclaimed Finnish filmmaker Aki Kaurismäki, of many films including Crime and Punishment, Shadows in Paradise, Leningrad Cowboys Go America, The Match Factory Girl, La Vie de Bohème, Drifting Clouds, Juha, The Man Without a Past, Lights in the Dusk, and Le Havre previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival, and also played at the Sydney, Moscow, Karlovy Vary, and Jerusalem Film Festivals. The film has already opened in Europe. Janus Films will release The Other Side of Hope in select US theaters starting on December 1st this fall. Anyone?