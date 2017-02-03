New US Trailer for Assayas' 'Personal Shopper' with Kristen Stewart

"We made this oath: whoever died first would send the other a sign." IFC Films has debuted another new official US trailer for the indie sorta-horror film from French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, titled Personal Shopper starring Kristen Stewart, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year. The film follows a young women who is haunted by a ghost and she communicates with him through text messages (seriously). She works as a "personal shopper" for a famous celebrity, picking up clothes all over Europe for her to wear. The full cast includes Lars Eidinger, Sigrid Bouaziz, Anders Danielsen Lie, Ty Olwin, Hammou Graia, Nora Van Waldstatten & Benjamin Biolay. I'm not a fan of this film, but that's me.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Olivier Assayas' Personal Shopper, direct from YouTube:

Maureen, mid-20s, has a job she hates: seeing to the wardrobe of a media celebrity. She couldn’t find anything better to pay for her stay in Paris. And wait. Wait for a sign from the spirit of her twin brother, who died a few months earlier. Until then, her life will stay on hold. Personal Shopper is both written and directed by acclaimed French filmmaker Olivier Assayas, of the films Les destinées, Demonlover, Clean, Boarding Gate, Summer Hours, Carlos, Something in the Air and Clouds of Sils Maria previously. This first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, and also played at the Toronto and Melbourne Film Festivals, with the NYFF next. IFC Films will release Assayas' Personal Shopper in select theaters starting on March 10th.