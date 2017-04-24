New US Trailer for 'Churchill' Movie Featuring Brian Cox as Churchill

MOVIE TRAILERS

"Try acting like a hero, Winston, and then maybe people will believe that you are one." Cohen Media Group has debuted a new US trailer for one of the other Winston Churchill movies in the works. This one is called simply Churchill, from Australian director Jonathan Teplitzky. Brian Cox stars as Churchill in the film, which examines a narrow frame of time in 1944 around D-Day and the decisions he was burdened with. The cast includes John Slattery, Miranda Richardson, Ella Purnell, James Purefoy, Richard Durden, and Julian Wadham. This is a very powerful trailer, with a number of strikingly bold shots of Churchill. There's great cinematography, a moving score, it seems like this might actually be worth watching when it opens. We're not sure when the other Churchill film will arrive, but this one hits theaters this June.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Teplitzky's Churchill, direct from YouTube:

Churchill Poster

June 1944. Allied Forces stand on the brink: a massive army is secretly assembled on the south coast of Britain, poised to re-take Nazi-occupied Europe. One man stands in their way: Winston Churchill. Behind the iconic figure and rousing speeches: a man who has faced political ridicule, military failure and a speech impediment. An impulsive, sometimes bullying personality. Obsessed with fulfilling historical greatness: his destiny. Exhausted by years of war and plagued by depression, Churchill is a shadow of the hero who has resisted Hitler's Blitzkrieg. Should the D-Day landings fail, terrified he'll be remembered as an architect of carnage. Churchill is directed by Australian filmmaker Jonathan Teplitzky, of the films Better Than Sex, Gettin' Square, Burning Man, and The Railway Man previously. The screenplay is by Alex von Tunzelmann. Cohen Media Group will release Churchill in theaters starting on June 2nd this summer.

  • grimjob
    Brian Cox is the man. That is all.
  • FuziJuzi
    Looking forward to this!
  • DAVIDPD
    Poster is hot garbage. The trailer looks solid.
  • shiboleth
    This trailer is better than the last one, but still ... I don't know why is anybody making this?

