New US Trailer for Danièle Thompson's 'Cézanne Et Moi' About Artists

"I'd like to paint as you write." Magnolia Pictures has debuted an official US trailer for Danièle Thompson's biopic drama Cézanne Et Moi, also known as Cézanne and I, about a friendship between two artists. The film tells of the parallel paths between the lives and careers of post-impressionist painter Paul Cézanne and novelist Émile Zola, starting as school pals in Aix-en-Provence to working artists in Paris. Guillaume Gallienne plays Cézanne, and Guillaume Canet plays Zola, with a cast including Alice Pol, Déborah François, Isabelle Candelier, Sabine Azéma, Freya Mavor and Félicien Juttner. This didn't play at any film festivals, but it did already open in European cinemas last year. The film is described as a "polished period piece" that "boldly paints a picture of two 19th century masters." This looks quite good. Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Danièle Thompson's Cézanne Et Moi, direct from YouTube:

Cézanne Et Moi traces the parallel paths of the lives and careers of post-impressionist painter Paul Cézanne and novelist Émile Zola, from school pals in Aix-en-Provence to working artists in Paris, while exploring their fears and ambitions. Through a slew of flashbacks, we see the two grow up to share a mutual love of art and beautiful women. Zola, who was fatherless and poor, dreams of becoming a writer and eventually joins the very bourgeoisie he mocked in his youth. Meanwhile Cézanne, who came from a wealthy background, wound up rejecting society to focus entirely on his work, which was only recognized at the very end of his life. Cézanne Et Moi is both written and directed by filmmaker Danièle Thompson, from Monaco, of the films It Happened in Saint-Tropez, Change of Plans, Avenue Montaigne, Jet Lag, and La bûche previously. This film already opened in Europe in 2016. Magnolia will release Cézanne Et Moi in select US theaters starting April 7th this spring. For more info, visit the Facebook page. Who's interested?