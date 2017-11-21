New US Trailer for 'Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool' with Bening & Bell

"Tell me how I look?" "You look beautiful." Sony Pictures Classics has debuted the new official US trailer for the festival favorite Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, which has played at the Telluride, Toronto and London Film Festivals to some great reviews. The film tells the story of Academy Award-winning actress Gloria Grahame, as played by the ever-so-talented Annette Bening. It mainly focuses on her passionate romance with a much younger movie star named Peter Turner, as played by Jamie Bell, and it's based on Turner's actual memoir. The full cast includes Julie Walters, Vanessa Redgrave, Kenneth Cranham, Stephen Graham, and Frances Barber. Grahame starred in The Big Heat, It's a Wonderful Life, In a Lonely Place, and Oklahoma!, and won the Oscar for her role in The Bad and the Beautiful. This still looks great, worth a watch this fall. Bening and Bell leading the way with outstanding performances. Take a look.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Paul McGuigan's Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, from YouTube:

You can still watch the official UK trailer for Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool here, to see more from this.

Liverpool, 1978: What starts as a vibrant affair between a legendary femme fatale and her young lover quickly grows into a deeper relationship, with Turner being the person Gloria turns to for comfort. Their passion and lust for life is tested to the limits by events beyond their control. Gloria Grahame was a Hollywood leading lady at the heart of several hit films from the Golden Age of Hollywood, including The Big Heat, It’s a Wonderful Life, In a Lonely Place, and Oklahoma! She won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in The Bad and the Beautiful. Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool is directed by veteran Scottish filmmaker Paul McGuigan, of the films The Acid House, Wicker Park, Push, and Victor Frankenstein previously; as well as a few episodes of "Luke Cage" and other TV work. The screenplay is written by Matt Greenhalgh, adapted from Peter Turner's memoir of the same name. This will premiere at the Telluride, Toronto & London Film Festivals. Lionsgate will release in the UK first in November. Then, Sony Classics will release Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool starting December 29th this year. Interested?