New US Trailer for 'From the Land of the Moon' with Marion Cotillard

"I am planted within you. I am alone with you." IFC Films has debuted an official US trailer for the French drama From the Land of the Moon, which first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last year (not this year). This romantic story from filmmaker Nicole Garcia stars Marion Cotillard as a French woman from a small village in the South of France who falls in love with a man she meets in the Alps. Set right at the end of World War II, she is married to a man she doesn't really love, only to find the man she really loves when she goes to a clinic in the mountains to heal her kidney stones. The full cast includes Louis Garrel, Alex Brendemühl, Brigitte Roüan, Victoire Du Bois. From the looks of it, this seems to be a very sensual, sultry thriller about a woman being allowed to be with her true love. Is that so much to ask for? Take a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Nicole Garcia's From the Land of the Moon, on YouTube:

From the Land of the Moon is the story of a free-spirited woman fighting for passionate dreams of true love against all odds. Gabrielle (Cotillard) comes from a village in the South of France at a time when her dream of true love is considered scandalous, and even a sign of insanity. Her parents marry her to José (Àlex Brendemühl), an honest Spanish farm worker who they think will make a respectable woman of her. Despite José's devotion to her, Gabrielle vows that she will never love José and lives like a prisoner bound by the constraints of conventional post-WWII society until the day she is sent away to a hospital in the Alps to heal her kidney stones. There she meets André Sauvage (Louis Garrel), a dashing injured veteran of the Indochinese War, who rekindles the passion buried inside her. She promises they will run away together, and André seems to share her desire. Will anyone dare rob her of her right to follow her dreams?

From the Land of the Moon is directed by French-Algerian actress-turned-filmmaker Nicole Garcia, of the films The Adversary, Charlie Says, A View of Love, and Going Away previously. The screenplay is written by Natalie Carter, Jacques Fieschi and Nicole Garcia; adapted from Milena Agus' novel of the same name. This first premiered at Cannes Film Festival in 2016 and also played last year at the Busan and Hawaii Film Festivals. IFC will release the film in select theaters starting on July 28th this summer. Anyone interested?