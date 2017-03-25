MOVIE TRAILERS

New US Trailer for Herzog's 'Queen of the Desert' with Nicole Kidman

by
March 25, 2017
Source: YouTube

Queen of the Desert

"The deeper we immersive ourselves into the desert, the more everything seems like a dream." IFC Films has released yet another official US trailer for the Werner Herzog feature film Queen of the Desert. This premiered at the Berlin Film Festival way back in 2015 and was originally slated for release that year. Unfortunately it's a totally awful film, with no redeeming qualities (despite a rather intriguing cast) and was shelved for two years. It looks like this is finally going to see the light of day, and it's going to be forgotten quickly, but here's the new trailer anyway. Nicole Kidman stars as the legendary Gertrude Bell, who was an important British figure in Middle East relations in the early 1900s. The cast includes James Franco as Henry Cadogan, Robert Pattinson as T.E. Lawrence and Damian Lewis as Charles Doughty-Wylie. I mean it when I say this film is terrible - don't let that cast fool you, this isn't worth your time. Move along.

Here's the newest official US trailer (+ poster) for Werner Herzog's Queen of the Desert, on YouTube:

Queen of the Desert Poster

You can also still watch the original US trailer for Queen of the Desert here, first released two years ago.

The film tells the story of Gertrude Bell (1868-1926) who, as historian, novelist and member of the British secret service, played a decisive role around 1920 in setting the course for the new political order in the Middle East. A chronicle of her life, a traveler, writer, archaeologist, explorer, cartographer, and political attaché for the British Empire at the dawn of the twentieth century. Queen of the Desert is both written & directed by acclaimed German filmmaker Werner Herzog, of the feature films Aguirre the Wrath of God, Nosferatu the Vampyre, Fitzcarraldo, Invincible, The Wild Blue Yonder, Rescue Dawn, Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans, My Son My Son What Have Ye Done?, and Salt and Fire previously. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival back in 2015, and has been waiting ever since. IFC Films finally opens Queen of the Desert in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 14th, 2017. Is anyone still interested?

  • shiboleth
    That looks painful...
  • Bo
    I liked this trailer, Alex, but I'm going to have to take your word on this being as bad as you say because I've lost interest in Herzog's work for quite a while now. His dramatic pieces are just terrible...i.e. Rescue Dawn and Bad Lt. with N. Cage. Weird, as I can remember myself and my fellow film freaks newly arrived in Hollywood to work in films in the early '70s and being just knocked out by the German guys like Herzog, Wim Wenders and Fassbinder and their work in the during most of the '70s. Fassbinder died early as we all knew he would ( a good friend of mine worked with him and knew him...and his 'excesses'). Wenders stopped making interesting films long ago and now Herzog has problems making a decent dramatic movie. All talented unique filmmakers unable to sustain their visions in the rough world of making movies. Pity, but I enjoyed their films as they were being released back in the days.
    • Maybe it's because Nicole Kidman is the lead, and because Robert Pattinson is playing Lawrence of Arabia...Maybe it's because everything looks too shiny and clean, just like in a play... Something is wrong with the cinematography.
      • Bo
        Yea, Kidman blew it with all her facial cosmetic surgery for me as she just looks weird and inauthentic. Too bad as she's a talented actress. I confess to liking these kind of movies out in the vast desert a la Lawrence of Arabia, but this appears not to be anywhere close to that film. I too hated the cinematography, but generally do these days in movies with digital and all. I was watching one of my all time favorite movies last night, Hombre, and certainly my favorite Western of all time...and loved the cinematography by the late great James Wong Howe. Shot on film, of course. Great movie, great looking movie, great story and social message movie and great, great performances by Paul Newman, Diane Cilento (who was married to Sean Connery back in the day for half a dozen years or so...excellent and interesting actress), and Richard Boone as the villain. Wonderful, wonderful film.
        • Hombre ? Love it. Paul Newman is inimitable. Such a powerful aura. Is Richard Boone the guy who keeps calling Paul Newman "Hombre" in the final act? Great scene.
          • Bo
            Actually, I don't think Richard Boone ever refers to Newman's character as Hombre. Boone is the bad guy leader with the mustache who says to Newman when he comes down with his dirty laundry instead of the money...'mister...you've got a lot or hard bark on you comin' down here like this'..lol..in which Newman says, 'well, we all gotta die sometime'...then the shooting and killing begins. Great movie and directed masterfully. The wonderful Frank Silvera plays the Mexican bad guy who keeps referring to Newman as Hombre and with his dying breathe after they've killed one another asks the Martin Balsam character...'at least I would like to know his name'...and Balsam tells him he was known as John Russell. Silvera also shouts up to Newman after Newman has shot him through the stomach that he's put a hole in him and that he's not had a belly ache like this since he was a little boy. Great dialogue and script.
          • Thanks for fixing this for me. Yeah, it was the Mexican played by Frank Silvera. He looks like Eli Wallach in this movie.
          • Bo
            Yea, yea...right. Or I'd say, Eli Wallach in the original Magnificant Seven looks like Frank Silvera...even though Seven came out before Hombre...hmmmmmmm.....
  • DAVIDPD
    Loved that description, AB! Thanks for being honest.

