New US Trailer for Horror Film 'A Dark Song' Starring Catherine Walker

"This is the price of our rage. Embrace it, don't fear it." IFC Films has released another new official US trailer for the indie horror thriller film A Dark Song, from Irish/Welsh filmmaker Liam Gavin. This horror story follows a determined young woman grieving over the loss of her young son, who reaches out to an occultist with experience in an ancient invocation ritual that she believes might allow her to make contact with her deceased child. Catherine Walker stars as Sophia, with a full cast including Mark Huberman, Susan Loughnane and Steve Oram. This played at Fantastic Fest and the London Film Festival and is being released in late April in the US. This trailer is so much more interesting than the last one. Take a look.

Here's the new US trailer (+ poster) for Liam Gavin's A Dark Song, direct from YouTube (via TMB):

You can still watch the original UK trailer for A Dark Song here, to see even more footage from this film.

A determined young woman (Catherine Walker) and a damaged occultist risk their lives and souls to perform a dangerous ritual that threatens to blur the boundaries between this world, and the next. A Dark Song is both written and directed by up-and-coming Irish/Welsh filmmaker Liam Gavin, making his feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. The film premiered at the Galway Film Fleadh in Ireland last year, and also played at Fantastic Fest, plus the Sitges and London Film Festivals. IFC will release A Dark Song in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 28th this spring. Who's interested?