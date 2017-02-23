New US Trailer for Lone Scherfig's 'Their Finest' with Gemma Arterton

MOVIE TRAILERS

"People like films, because stories are structure. And when things turn bad, it's still part of a plan." STX Entertainment has unveiled a new trailer for the film Their Finest, the latest feature from writer/director Lone Scherfig, of the films The Riot Club, One Day and An Education (one of my favorites). The film is a WWII-set comedy about an awkward British team that attempts to boost morale by making a propaganda film. Gemma Arterton stars as a writer, along with an impressive ensemble cast including Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Jack Huston, Paul Ritter, Rachael Stirling, Richard E. Grant, Henry Goodman, Jake Lacy, Jeremy Irons, Eddie Marsan and Helen McCrory. This has screened at numerous film festivals and looks immensely charming and uplifting, which may be exactly what we need right now. Enjoy.

Here's the official US trailer (+ the UK poster) for Lone Scherfig's Their Finest, direct from YouTube:

Their Finest Movie

You can also watch the official UK trailer for Their Finest here, to see even more footage from this film.

Catrin lives with her struggling artist husband in WWII-era London. Assuming she is applying for a secretarial post at the Ministry of Information, she is hired to write women’s dialogue—the “slop”—for wartime propaganda shorts. Jaded veteran screenwriter Tom reluctantly acknowledges Catrin’s value, and enlists her help in writing an inspirational film about the war effort. Their Finest is directed by acclaimed Danish-British filmmaker Lone Scherfig, of the films Italian for Beginners, Wilbur Wants to Kill Himself, Just Like Home, An Education, One Day and The Riot Club previously. The script is written by Gaby Chiappe, based on the novel by Lissa Evans. This premiered at the Toronto and London Film Festivals last year. Scherfig's Their Finest opens in select US theaters starting March 24th this spring. Interested?

