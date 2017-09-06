New US Trailer for Ruben Östlund's Brilliant Social Satire 'The Square'

"We, as a museum, mustn't be afraid to push boundaries." Magnolia Pictures has debuted the official US trailer for Ruben Östlund's latest film The Square, which won the top prize Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival this year. It's one of my favorite films this year, a very brilliant social satire about how we think we're helping but really aren't. It also skewers the modern art world, and marketing, and the upper class, and so much more. Claes Bang stars as the director of a contemporary art museum in Sweden, but when his phone is stolen it sets off a series of events that lead him to an existential crisis. It also stars Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, Terry Notary (as the ape!), and Christopher Læssø. I wrote a glowing review in Cannes and I've been raving about it ever since, telling everyone I know to check it out. Just go watch this.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Ruben Östlund's The Square, direct from YouTube:

You can also still see the original international trailer for Östlund's The Square here, for a different take.

Christian is the respected curator of a contemporary art museum, a divorced but devoted father of two who drives an electric car and supports good causes. His next show is "The Square", an installation which invites passersby to altruism, reminding them of their role as responsible fellow human beings. But sometimes it is difficult to live up to your own ideals: Christian's foolish response to the theft of his phone drags him into shameful situations. Meanwhile, a PR agency has created an unexpected campaign for ”The Square”. The response is overblown and sends Christian, as well as the museum, into an existential crisis. The Square is both written and directed by acclaimed Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund, of the films Involuntary, Gitarrmongot, Play, and Force Majeure previously. The film first premiered at the 70th Cannes Film Festival this year (read our review), where it won the top prize Palme d'Or. Magnolia Pictures will open Östlund's The Square in select theaters starting October 27th later this fall. Don't miss this film.