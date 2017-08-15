New US Trailer for Sci-Fi Epic 'Osiris Child' Directed by Shane Abbess

"This is going to be fun." RLJ Entertainment has unleashed another new full-length trailer for an under-the-radar sci-fi epic titled The Osiris Child, or rather, The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One in full. You may remember hearing about this, as we posted an international trailer earlier in the year. It's not getting a US release in the fall. Set in the future in a time of interplanetary colonization, the story is about a drifter, played by Kellan Lutz, who gets mixed up with a lieutenant named Kane who works for a military contractor. They form an alliance and head out to rescue Kane's daughter amid an impending global crisis. Also stars Daniel MacPherson, Isabel Lucas, Rachel Griffiths, and Teagan Croft. This seems crazy ambitious with impressive VFX for an indie production, I just hope it isn't a complete disaster. Take a look.

The second trailer for Shane Abbess' The Osiris Child: Science Fiction Volume One, from YouTube:

Set in the future in a time of interplanetary colonisation, Sy (Kellan Lutz), a mysterious drifter, meets Kane (Daniel MacPherson), a lieutenant working for an off-world military contractor, EXOR. The unlikely pair must work together to rescue Kane’s young daughter (Teagan Croft) and reach safety amid an impending global crisis which was brought on by EXOR itself. Teaming up with a pair of renegades (Luke Ford and Isabel Lucas), Kane and Sy clash with EXOR in an attempt to escape while battling the savage creatures that roam the barren planet. Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child is directed by Australian filmmaker Shane Abbess, of the films Infini and Gabriel previously. The screenplay is written by Shane Abbess and Brian Cachia. Surprisingly this is not based on a book or anything else. This film first premiered at Fantastic Fest last year. Science Fiction Volume One: The Osiris Child will play in select US theaters starting October 6th, after first debuting on DirectTV in early September. Who's still interested?