New 'Ward and Jakoby' Featurette for David Ayer's 'Bright' from Netflix

"Listen - this is happening." Netflix has debuted an extended behind-the-scenes featurette for David Ayer's new film Bright, specifically focusing on the two main cops - Daryl Ward and Nick Jakoby, played by Will Smith and Joel Edgerton (respectively). Ward and Jakoby are very different cops who are put together as partners on the beat in Los Angeles. The film also stars Noomi Rapace, Kenneth Choi, Brad William Henke, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramírez, Ike Barinholtz, Brandon Larracuente, and Dawn Olivieri. This video plays like an extended trailer half the time, and has some behind-the-scenes glimpses at the end as well. So, this film continues to impress me, I'm looking forward to seeing this when it arrives on Netflix.

Here's the extended behind-the-scenes featurette for David Ayer's Bright, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

In an alternate present-day where magical creatures live among us, two L.A. cops become embroiled in a prophesied turf battle. Bright is directed by American filmmaker David Ayer, of the films Harsh Times, Street Kings, End of Watch, Sabotage, Fury, and Suicide Squad previously. The screenplay is written by writer/director Max Landis, of Chronicle, Me Him Her, American Ultra, Mr. Right, Victor Frankenstein, and "Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency". Netflix will release Ayer's Bright exclusively streaming online starting on December 22nd during the holidays. You can add the film to your list already. Your thoughts?