Second Wild, Crazy Trailer for Comedy Sequel 'A Bad Moms Christmas'

"Can you put a price tag on wonder?" No, I guess you can't. STX Entertainment has debuted another rowdy new trailer for comedy sequel A Bad Mom's Christmas, from the same writers and directors behind the smash hit Bad Moms just last year. This new trailer is a bit crazier than the first one, because sure it's time to go wild. The three "bad moms" from the original, Milas Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn, all return. And this time we get to meet their mothers - played by Cheryl Hines, Christine Baranski and Susan Sarandon. Also starring Jay Hernandez, Peter Gallagher, Justin Hartley, David Walton. This looks uncomfortably entertaining, especially if you're in the mood for this kind of raucous comedy.

Second red band trailer (+ poster) for Jon Lucas & Scott Moore's A Bad Mom's Christmas, on YouTube:

A Bad Mom's Christmas follows our three under-appreciated and over-burdened women as they rebel against the challenges and expectations of the Super Bowl for moms: Christmas. And if creating a perfect holiday for their families wasn't hard enough, they have to do all of that while hosting and entertaining their own mothers. By the end of the journey, our moms will redefine how to make the holidays special for all and discover a closer relationship with their mothers. A Bad Mom's Christmas is written & directed by filmmakers Jon Lucas & Scott Moore, of the first Bad Moms and the comedy 21 & Over previously. STX will release A Bad Mom's Christmas in theaters everywhere starting November 3rd this fall. Who's ready?