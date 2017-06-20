Newest Trailer for Scary Horror Spin-Off Prequel 'Annabelle: Creation'

"We ended up giving it just what it wanted…" Warner Bros has debuted one more super scary trailer for the horror prequel now called Annabelle: Creation, the next in the Annabelle series, which itself is a spin-off from The Conjuring horror movies. This was originally titled just Annabelle 2 when the first teaser trailer debuted last year. This one is about a dollmaker and his wife who welcome a nun and several girls from an orphanage into their home, where the cursed Annabelle doll lurks. Starring Talitha Bateman, Stephanie Sigman, Miranda Otto, Anthony LaPaglia, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard, Grace Fulton and Alicia Vela-Bailey as the Evil Mrs. Mullins. This looks crazy scary. Up for some summer horror, anyone?

Here's the third official trailer (+ poster) for David F. Sandberg's Annabelle: Creation, from YouTube:

The sequel centers on a dollmaker and his wife, whose daughter tragically died twenty years earlier, as they decide to open their home to a nun and several girls from a shuttered orphanage; the dollmaker's possessed creation Annabelle sets her sights on the children and turns their shelter into a storm of horror, but how will they escape from the terror? Annabelle: Creation is directed by Swedish horror filmmaker David F. Sandberg, who made his feature debut with the horror film Lights Out (based on his own short) last year. He's also known for his collective no-budget horror shorts. The screenplay is by Gary Dauberman. Warner Bros will release Annabelle: Creation in theaters starting August 11th later this summer. Curious?