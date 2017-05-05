Nicolas Cage and Gina Gershon in Family Drama 'Inconceivable' Trailer

"The last thing I want is for her to question either one of us." Lionsgate Premiere has debuted an official trailer for a film titled Inconceivable, the latest paycheck feature for Nicolas Cage. This miserable-looking family drama is about a small family with one child who invites a mysterious, beautiful single mom to be their nanny. She joins their family and begins a new relationship with them, but it doesn't take long for them to discover she is actually trying to destroy their family from within. Nicolas Cage stars, along with Gina Gershon, Nicky Whelan, Faye Dunaway, Natalie Eva Marie, and James Van Patten. This looks as terrible as it sounds, without any redeeming qualities. Plus it just feels like an even-worse knock off of Unforgettable. Please stop making these kind of movies. We really don't need any more wasting screens.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Baker's Inconceivable, direct from YouTube:

A mysterious young woman, Katie (Nicky Whelan), and her daughter move to a new town to escape her past and quickly befriends Angela Morgan (Gina Gershon), a mother of one who longs for a bigger family. As their lives become intricately entwined, Angela and her husband, Brian, (Nicolas Cage), invite Katie to live in their guest-house to serve as their nanny. Over time, the blossoming friendship between the two women spirals into a dangerous obsession as Katie becomes overly attached to the Morgans’ daughter. Enduring lies and manipulations, Angela and Brian realize that sweet Katie is actually trying to destroy their family from within. Inconceivable is directed by filmmaker Jonathan Baker, making his feature directorial debut after a short film (Dirty Tennis) previously. The script is written by Chloe King. Lionsgate Premiere will open Inconceivable in theaters + on VOD starting June 30th this summer. Anyone curious?