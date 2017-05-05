MOVIE TRAILERS

Nicolas Cage and Gina Gershon in Family Drama 'Inconceivable' Trailer

by
May 5, 2017
Source: YouTube

Inconceivable Trailer

"The last thing I want is for her to question either one of us." Lionsgate Premiere has debuted an official trailer for a film titled Inconceivable, the latest paycheck feature for Nicolas Cage. This miserable-looking family drama is about a small family with one child who invites a mysterious, beautiful single mom to be their nanny. She joins their family and begins a new relationship with them, but it doesn't take long for them to discover she is actually trying to destroy their family from within. Nicolas Cage stars, along with Gina Gershon, Nicky Whelan, Faye Dunaway, Natalie Eva Marie, and James Van Patten. This looks as terrible as it sounds, without any redeeming qualities. Plus it just feels like an even-worse knock off of Unforgettable. Please stop making these kind of movies. We really don't need any more wasting screens.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Jonathan Baker's Inconceivable, direct from YouTube:

Inconceivable Poster

A mysterious young woman, Katie (Nicky Whelan), and her daughter move to a new town to escape her past and quickly befriends Angela Morgan (Gina Gershon), a mother of one who longs for a bigger family. As their lives become intricately entwined, Angela and her husband, Brian, (Nicolas Cage), invite Katie to live in their guest-house to serve as their nanny. Over time, the blossoming friendship between the two women spirals into a dangerous obsession as Katie becomes overly attached to the Morgans’ daughter. Enduring lies and manipulations, Angela and Brian realize that sweet Katie is actually trying to destroy their family from within. Inconceivable is directed by filmmaker Jonathan Baker, making his feature directorial debut after a short film (Dirty Tennis) previously. The script is written by Chloe King. Lionsgate Premiere will open Inconceivable in theaters + on VOD starting June 30th this summer. Anyone curious?

  • TheOct8pus
    Remember when Nick Cage was an A-list actor? He now has more Hilariousities (hilarious-atrocities) under his belt than Ed Wood. I hope he finally paid off all his debts and can afford to be a bit pickier in the future....unfortunately, I think it's too late for him. The damage is already done.
    • shiboleth
      Let's hope, he still got the time to make it better ...
  • shiboleth
    I wish Nic Cage better films, I really do. But I think he's not really thinking what he's choosing. Very sad ...
  • SacLA
    I will start watching Nick Cage movies when he stops dying his hair. Somebody needs to put together a montage showing the evolution of Nick Cages hair color. It has progressively gotten darker as he gotten older. Soon it will be a stark contrast between his black hole colored hair and wrinkly white skin. I also feel there is a direct correlation between the excessively darkness of his hair and the quality of his film. Oh, maybe it's a code! He's trying to warn his audience that the film is complete garbage by dying his hair even darker! Now he's taking his whole National Treasure theme a bit too far.

