Noomi Rapace in Official US Trailer for Psychological Horror 'Rupture'

"Don't fight it. Let it happen." Vertical Entertainment has revealed an official US trailer for the release of the psychological horror-thriller Rupture, from director Steven Shainberg (of the film Secretary over a decade ago, as well as Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus). Swedish actress Noomi Rapace plays an "ordinary woman" and mother of a boy who is randomly abducted on a highway. She wakes up strapped to an operating table and is forced to undergo a series of terrifying psychological experiments. The film also stars Peter Stormare, Kerry Bishé, Michael Chiklis, Ari Millen, Lesley Manville, Percy Hynes White and Morgan Kelly. This definitely does look very freaky, I just want to know what the big twist is.

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Steven Shainberg's Rupture, direct from YouTube:

You can also still watch the original UK trailer for Rupture here, to see even more footage from this film.

Young mother Renee (Noomi Rapace) has her life thrown into chaos when she is randomly abducted, drugged and taken to a secret lab facility. As her captors traumatically experiment on her, Renee must discover why she was chosen and fight to escape her prison. Rupture is directed by filmmaker Steven Shainberg, of the films Hit Me, Secretary, and Fur: An Imaginary Portrait of Diane Arbus previously. The screenplay is written by Brian Nelson (Hard Candy, 30 Days of Night, Devil) and Steven Shainberg. It premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Sitges and the L'Etrange Festival Paris. The film opened in the UK late last year. Vertical will release Rupture in US theaters on April 28th.