Norwegian Supernatural Thriller Film 'Thelma' Gets a New US Trailer

"This is something much greater than us." The Orchard has unveiled an official US trailer for Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier's new film Thelma, about a young woman who moves to Oslo and begins to fall in love with another woman, discovering that she also has fantastic, terrifying "super" powers. Starring Eili Harboe as Thelma, as well as Okay Kaya, Ellen Dorrit Petersen, and Henrik Rafaelsen. You may remember we posted a teaser trailer for this during the summer, but this new trailer shows us even more and this looks like it could be something very exciting. The film premieres at the Toronto Film Festival this month, and will also play at Fantastic Fest, before hitting select theaters in November. Word is that it could be a breakout hit the likes of Raw, Let The Right One In, or The Babadook. This is definitely worth a watch.

Here's the first official US trailer (+ poster) for Joachim Trier's Thelma, direct from YouTube:

Recently moved to Oslo to attend school, a young woman (Eili Harboe) falls in love and discovers that she possesses terrifying powers, in this supernatural thriller film. Thelma is directed by acclaimed Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Trier, of the films Reprise, Oslo August 31st, and Louder Than Bombs previously. The screenplay is co-written by Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival this month, and will likely play at other film festivals as well, including at Fantastic Fest. This is currently scheduled to open in Norway in September, then Denmark in late November. The Orchard has planned a US release for Thelma in select theaters starting November 10th this fall. Who wants to see it?