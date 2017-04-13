Official 2017 Cannes Film Festival Selection - Haneke, Haynes, Coppola

Every year, cinephiles wake up early to catch the announcement direct from France of the films playing at the Cannes Film Festival. For the 70th Cannes Film Festival taking place this May they've revealed a fascinating selection of films premiering. The selection includes new features from Todd Haynes, Michael Haneke, Sofia Coppola, two new films from Hong Sangsoo, François Ozon, Lynne Ramsay, Noah Baumbach, Bong Joon-ho, Takashi Miike, and Yorgos Lanthimos. I'm most excited to see Okja, the new creature feature from Bong Joon-ho, as well as John Cameron Mitchell's How to Talk to Girls At Parties. And of course it's all about discovering and experiencing whatever Thierry Frémaux has decided to play. Full list found below.

Here's the complete selection of 2017 films directly from Cannes, including the director for easy reference.

COMPETITION (18 FILMS):

120 Beats Per Minute - dir. Robin Campillo

The Beguiled - dir. Sofia Coppola

The Day After - dir. Hong Sangsoo

A Gentle Creature - dir. Sergei Loznitsa

Good Time - dirs. Benny Safdie & Josh Safdie

Happy End - dir. Michael Haneke

In the Fade - dir. Fatih Akin

Jupiter's Moon - dir. Kornél Mundruczó

The Killing of a Sacred Deer - dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

L'amant Double - dir. François Ozon

Le Redoubtable - dir. Michel Hazanavicius

Loveless - dir. Andrey Zvyagintsev

The Meyerowitz Stories - dir. Noah Baumbach

Okja - dir. Bong Joon-Ho

Radiance - dir. Naomi Kawase

Rodin - dir. Jacques Doillon

Wonderstruck - dir. Todd Haynes

You Were Never Really Here - dir. Lynne Ramsay

OPENING NIGHT FILM:

Les fantômes d'Ismaël (Ismael's Ghosts) - dir. Arnaud Desplechin

OUT OF COMPETITION (3 FILMS):

Blade of the Immortal - dir. Takashi Miike

How to Talk to Girls At Parties - dir. John Cameron Mitchell

Visages, Villages - dirs. Agnès Varda & JR

UN CERTAIN REGARD (16 FILMS):

Barbara - dir. Mathieu Amalric

April's Daughter - dir. Michel Franco

Beauty and the Dogs - dir. Kaouther Ben Hania

Before We Vanish - dir. Kiyoshi Kurosawa

Closeness - dir. Kantemir Balagov

The Desert Bride - dirs. Cecilia Atan & Valeria Pivato

Directions - dir. Stephan Komandarev

Dregs - dir. Mohammad Rasoulof

Jeune femme - dir. Léonor Serraille

L'Atelier - dir. Laurent Cantet

Lucky - dir. Sergio Castellitto

The Nature of Time - dir. Karim Moussaoui

Out - dir. Gyorgy Kristof

Western - dir. Valeska Grisebach

Wind River - dir. Taylor Sheridan

After the War - dir. Annarita Zambrano

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS (3 FILMS):

Prayer Before Dawn - dir. Jean-Stéphane Sauvaire

The Merciless - dir. Byun Sung-Hyun

The Villainess - dir. Jung Byung-Gil

SPECIAL SCREENINGS (9 FILMS):

12 Days - dir. Raymond Depardon

An Inconvenient Sequel - dirs. Bonni Cohen & Jon Shenk

Clair's Camera - dir. Hong Sangsoo

Demons in Paradise - dir. Jude Ratman

Napalm - dir. Claude Lanzmann

Promised Land - dir. Eugene Jarecki

Sea Sorrow - dir. Vanessa Redgrave

They - dir. Anahita Ghazvinizadeh

24 Frames - dir. Abbas Kiarostami

That's the line-up for Cannes 2017, with possibly one or two more missing from the selection. Cannes also announced that they will be showing a new virtual reality (VR) film made by Alejandro González Iñárritu called Carne Y Arena. This is the first time they've ever included VR in the line-up, and the film runs 1 hour, 20 minutes. There are a total of nine female filmmakers in the selection. I'm intrigued by all the films, there's a good mix from filmmakers all over the world. This year seems to be a particular exciting year with many promising films and even more on the way in the sidebars (Directors' Fortnight, Critics' Week). As always - I'm excited to get back onto the Croisette and start watching films in hopes that we're all floored by some unforgettable cinema. The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 17th to May 28th in Cannes, France.