Official Festival Trailer for Psychedelic Horror Mystery 'The Crescent'

Let the drugs kick in, then watch this. An official trailer is available for a psychedelic horror mystery film titled The Crescent that played at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month. The Crescent is a new film from director Seth A. Smith (Lowlife), about a mother and her son who go to a beachfront summer home in hopes of healing after an unexpected death in the family. Once there, some totally weird things start to happen (or so it seems). There's some very abstract, mesmerizing, trippy footage in this trailer but it's hard to make any sense of it without seeing the film. The cast includes Danika Vandersteen, Britt Loder, Andrew Gillis, Woodrow Graves, & Terrance Murray. I'm not sure what to make of this. Take a look.

Here's the first festival trailer (+ poster) for Seth A. Smith's The Crescent, direct from YouTube:

After an unexpected death in the family, a mother & son struggle to find spiritual healing at a beachfront summer home. The Crescent is directed by Nova Scotia-based director Seth A. Smith, of the film Lowlife previously, as well as numerous short films. The screenplay is written by Darcy Spidle. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival earlier this month, and will likely show up at a few other festivals. The film is still seeking a US distributor, and no other release information is available yet. We expect this to arrive in theaters sometime in 2018. For now, keep an eye out for it at other film festivals. Who's interested in this?