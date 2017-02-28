Official Trailer for Alastair Orr's Horror Film 'House on Willow Street'

MOVIE TRAILERS

February 28, 2017
"You should really let me go… Or you're all going to die tonight." IFC Midnight has released the official trailer for an indie horror film titled House on Willow Street, formerly From a House on Willow Street (the full title when it premiered at FrightFest last year). From director Alastair Orr, the film is about a group of kidnappers who take a young woman from a house on Willow Street. They soon find out they chose the wrong person to kidnap, as the girl is actually a demonic killer herself. Sharni Vinson stars, along with Carlyn Burchell, Steven Ward, Zino Ventura, and Gustav Gerdener. This film actually looks totally crazy and freaky and violent and everything. It gets even weirder when the special effects kick in. Have fun.

After a young woman (Sharni Vinson) is kidnapped, her captors soon come to realize that in fact they may be the ones in danger and this young woman has a dark secret inside her. House on Willow Street is directed by South African filmmaker Alastair Orr, of the indie horror films The Unforgiving, Expiration, and Indigenous previously. The screenplay is co-written by Catherine Blackman, Jonathan Jordaan and Alastair Orr. This first premiered at the London FrightFest and Toronto After Dark Film Festival in 2016 under the original title From a House on Willow Street. IFC Midnight will release Orr's House on Willow Street in select theaters + on VOD starting March 24th in just a few weeks. Who's interested in this film?

  • RAW_D
    So, like Hard Candy with more screaming and tentacles... Looks like an A+ for originality, but C- for execution.

