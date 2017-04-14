Official Trailer for Alien Invasion Film 'Alienate' Starring Blake Webb

"If we ever did stand a chance, we sure don't anymore." Gravitas Ventures has released a new trailer for the sci-fi indie thriller Alienate, about an alien invasion. From director Michael Shumway, a composer turned filmmaker, the story follows a man named David who leaves on a business trip to give his wife much-needed space, when the invasion lands. He fights to return home to find whatever is left. The cast includes Blake Webb, Tatum Langton, Jaclyn Hales, and Keith Hottinger. One review from IMDb says the film less about aliens and more about a "down to earth issue which is 'alienation' in erotic relationships." The footage doesn't do much to make me interested, as it seems fairly forgettable, but I can't help be curious about sci-fi.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Michael Shumway's Alienate, direct from YouTube:

At the end of his marriage, David (Blake Webb) leaves on a business trip to give his wife much-needed space. When airplanes start mysteriously falling out of the sky and cell towers fail across the nation, he finds himself trapped. The Earth falling to an alien invasion, David fights to return to whatever is left of home. Alienate is directed by American musician/composer/filmmaker Michael Shumway, making his feature directorial debut after a short film previously. The screenplay is by Rick Hansberry, with additional scenes by Lex Hogan. The film already released in Japan and Germany last year. Gravitas Ventures opens Shumway's Alienate in very limited theaters + on VOD starting May 5th coming soon. Anyone interested?