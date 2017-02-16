Official Trailer for 'Alive & Kicking' Documentary About Swing Dancing

"To dance with people is the way to make the world a better place." Magnolia Pictures has debuted a trailer for a documentary titled Alive and Kicking about swing dancing, from director Susan Glatzer. The film provides viewers with an intimate, insider's view into the culture of the current swing dance world while shedding light on issues facing modern society. It features performances by famous dancer Norma Miller and many other people, some of which are introduced in this trailer. From the looks of it, this seems to be an energetic and inspiring documentary that shows how powerful dance can be, encouraging us all to come together and try to improve society by moving our bodies to the music. Who doesn't enjoy dance? Jump in.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Susan Glatzer's documentary Alive & Kicking, in high def from Apple:

Alive & Kicking gives the audience an intimate, insider’s view into the culture of the current swing dance world while shedding light on issues facing modern society. No matter what troubles they are facing in their lives, swing dancers are filled with joy, exhilaration, and even giddiness while they dance. Boiled down to its core, swing dancing is about the pursuit of happiness. Most people think of happiness as a passive emotion: if something good happens, I will be happy. But we all have the ability to feel joy despite the worst of circumstances once we realize that happiness exists inside of us. Alive & Kicking is directed by filmmaker Susan Glatzer, making her directorial debut. It first premiered at the 2016 SXSW Film Festival. Magnolia will release Alive & Kicking in select theaters + on VOD starting April 7th this spring. Thoughts?