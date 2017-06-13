Official Trailer for Another PTSD Film 'Battle Scars' with Zane Holtz

"True valor does not require recognition." Gravitas Ventures has debuted a trailer for a drama titled Battle Scars, yet another movie about a soldier with PTSD returning home to America. The description says this "examines the war experience as well as the wrenching change many veterans face upon returning home." I hate to say it, but these kind of PTSD movies with this exact pitch are a dime a dozen these days. There's nothing creative or unique or interesting about them anymore. But maybe that's just me. Battle Scars stars Zane Holtz (seen on "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series"), Heather McComb, Ryan Eggold, Fairuza Balk, and David James Elliot. This does not look like it's worth your time, but the trailer is free to watch.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Danny Buday's Battle Scars, direct from YouTube:

Luke Stephens (Zane Holtz) shows up on his brother Nicky's (Ryan Eggold) doorstep after a tour of duty in Afghanistan. Suffering from both Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (P.T.S.D.) and physical wounds that are unseen yet devastating, Luke wants nothing more than to forget the war, but his veteran father (David James Elliott) won't let him. Then, at a local strip club run by a ruthless killer, Luke crosses paths with Michelle (Heather McComb), who leads him into a violent world every bit as dangerous as the brutality Luke so desperately tried to leave behind. Battle Scars is written and directed by Danny Buday, of the film 5 Star Day and a few shorts previously. The story is also written by Curtis Pierce. Gravitas Ventures will release Battle Scars in select theaters starting July 14th this summer. Pre-order on on iTunes. Thoughts?