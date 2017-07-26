Official Trailer for Award Winning Documentary on Police - 'The Force'

"I don't want bad cops here, period." Kino Lorber has revealed the first official trailer for the documentary titled The Force, examining the police crisis in America at the moment. The film actually focuses on the police themselves, going inside an "embattled urban police department struggling to rebuild trust in one of America's most violent yet promising cities." The police they're profiling is the Oakland Police Department, and the storyline in the doc follows three different threads - one about the young police chief, another about new recruits in the Academy, and another about officers in the field facing increased hostility. The Force won Best Director at the Sundance Film Festival, and won Best Bay Area Documentary at the San Francisco Film Festival. This is an excellent trailer for a doc, really pulls you in and makes you feel for what's at stake.

Here's the first official trailer for Peter Nicks' documentary The Force, direct from YouTube:

A young chief, hailed as a reformer, is brought in to complete the turnaround at the very moment the #BlackLivesMatter movement emerges to demand police accountability and racial justice both in Oakland and across the nation. Meanwhile, young cops in the Academy learn how to police in a new era of transparency and accountability. And out on the street, the camera gets up close as rookie and veteran officers alike face an increasingly hostile public where dueling narratives surround each use of force. Officers are being watched like never before as they respond to a constant flood of 911 calls, revealing the wide gulf between how cops see themselves and how they are seen by the public. The Force is directed by producer/filmmaker Peter Nicks, director of the doc The Waiting Room previously. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in competition earlier this year, where it won Best Director. Kino Lorber will release Peter Nicks' The Force in select theaters starting September 22nd later this fall. Who's interested?